Kolkata records emphatic 71-run over Delhi in IPL

KOLKATA, India — Nitish Rana hit an aggressive 59 and Andre Russell smashed 41 off 12 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Thanks to Rana and Russell, Kolkata posted 200-8.

Delhi lost wickets in clusters and was bowled out for 129 in 14.2 overs. Spinners Sunil Narine (3-18) and Kuldeep Yadav (3-32) finished off the rout.

"The wrist spinners are picked in the IPL for a purpose. They're doing a good job for us," Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik said.