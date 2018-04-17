Jaimie Phelan's NCAA success earns her Athlete of the Year nomination in K-W

“I’m so humble and grateful to be nominated for it, “ said Phelan, a three-time individual Big Ten champion as well. “To be involved in recognizing the other tremendous athletes here, it’s awesome to be able to come back home and see family, friends that supported you and helped you grow and develop over the years.”

The 22-year-old, who has been suffering from a lisfrang ligament sprain and hasn’t run since last June, started track when she was 13 and joined the Laurel Creek Track Club.

Phelan played soccer and hockey as well before focusing primarily on track grade 12 as a student at St. Mary’s before being recruited to one of the top athletic schools in the U.S, and has a goal of competing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"Michigan is unbelievable, they have some of the top resources in the nation. During the whole recruiting process, the coaches and the teammates; those are the people that really brought me to the university. Academics and athletics are just put on such a high pedestal [there]."

The fifth-year Psychology major not only captured the gold and the NCAA title in the 1500 in 2017, but took home the title in the Big Ten championships as well as a 3rd in the 800-m at the same event.

Nicole Sifuentes, a Michigan alumnus and Canadian Olympian in middle distance, is one of Phelan’s mentors and she chimed in on Instagram after her prodigy’s historical achievement:

“Nothing compares to seeing the block M and knowing this girl personally-her attitude and approach and character-makes this moment incredibly special.”

The winner of the annual award will be announced May 16 at Bingemans.