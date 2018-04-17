Jaimie Phelan's NCAA success earns her Athlete of the Year nomination in K-W

Jaimie Phelan was at the back of the pack with just 400 metres to go in the 1,500-metre race before she made her move.
The University of Michigan Wolverines track star used the outside lanes, specifically the third lane, to make her move, and passed 11 competitors in the process in a stretch of just 200 m.
Coming all the way from 12th to first, the Kitchener native became a NCAA Division 1 champ, capturing what looked like an impossible gold medal at the National Outdoor Track and Field Championships in June 2017 in Eugene, Oregon. Phelan’s first-place finish was the first in the 1,500 in the school's history.
“It wasn’t expected; and it was more so a surprise,” said Phelan, a nominee for the 2017 Kitchener-Waterloo Athlete of the Year. “That’s one I’ll definitely remember and cherish for a long time.
“Within the last 400 m, I wanted to make my move and get out. As soon as I got out to the second or third lane, then I just decided to go for it, tried to finish as strong as I could."
Phelan held off a last-minute burst from Nikki Hiltz of the University of Arkansas by 0.02 seconds. Phelan posted a time of 4:13.78.
“The whole race I was in the back of the pack, and I didn’t [even] know till after; someone told me I was in the back of the pack.”
This is what it looks like when 1st and 2nd are separated by.02 seconds. Jaimie Phelan is your 1500m national champ from @UMichTrack #ncaaTF pic.twitter.com/qPVxdRRExl
— ESPNU (@ESPNU) June 10, 2017
On April 12, Phelan was honoured with a nomination for the K-W award along with 11 other nominees. NHL star Mark Scheifele was last year's award winner(for achievements in 2016).
“I’m so humble and grateful to be nominated for it, “ said Phelan, a three-time individual Big Ten champion as well. “To be involved in recognizing the other tremendous athletes here, it’s awesome to be able to come back home and see family, friends that supported you and helped you grow and develop over the years.”
The 22-year-old, who has been suffering from a lisfrang ligament sprain and hasn’t run since last June, started track when she was 13 and joined the Laurel Creek Track Club.
Phelan played soccer and hockey as well before focusing primarily on track grade 12 as a student at St. Mary’s before being recruited to one of the top athletic schools in the U.S, and has a goal of competing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
"Michigan is unbelievable, they have some of the top resources in the nation. During the whole recruiting process, the coaches and the teammates; those are the people that really brought me to the university. Academics and athletics are just put on such a high pedestal [there]."
The fifth-year Psychology major not only captured the gold and the NCAA title in the 1500 in 2017, but took home the title in the Big Ten championships as well as a 3rd in the 800-m at the same event.
Nicole Sifuentes, a Michigan alumnus and Canadian Olympian in middle distance, is one of Phelan’s mentors and she chimed in on Instagram after her prodigy’s historical achievement:
“Nothing compares to seeing the block M and knowing this girl personally-her attitude and approach and character-makes this moment incredibly special.”
The winner of the annual award will be announced May 16 at Bingemans.
