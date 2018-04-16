UEFA bans Swiss club Sion for 1 season over transfer debt

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has banned Swiss club Sion from its competitions for one season over a transfer debt, and fined three clubs for breaking licensing rules.

Sion is barred from its next Champions League or Europa League qualification on merit in the next two seasons, UEFA said in announcing the verdicts of judges from its club finance monitoring panel on Monday.

The case involved a 950,000 euros ($1.18 million) debt to French club Sochaux in the disputed transfer of Ghanaian forward Ishmael Yartey. UEFA said the debt was paid during the last off-season.

UEFA also fined Sion the 235,000 euros ($290,000) prize money earned by playing in one qualifying round of this season's Europa League, where it was eliminated by Suduva Marijampole of Lithuania. Sion lies ninth in the Swiss league and unlikely to qualify for the next Europa League.