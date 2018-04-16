Groin injury sidelines Whitecaps' Kamara

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have lost striker Kei Kamara for at least the next three games with a groin injury.

Head coach Carl Robinson says Kamara probably won't be back in the Whitecaps’ lineup until a May 11 game against the Houston Dynamo at B.C. Place Stadium.

“It's not ideal,” Robinson said after the Whitecaps’ practice Monday. “Any team that losses a key player, and Kei is a key player for us, is going to be affected.”

Venezuelan striker Anthony Blondell, who missed the last game due to concussion, is expected to replace Kamara when the Whitecaps play Sporting Kansas City on Friday.