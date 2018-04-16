Ambitious Wolves dreaming big after sealing EPL return

"They (Fosun) are uber-ambitious, and they have been uber-supportive. With the squad we've got, the age of the players, the coach we've got, sky's the limit really."

Wolves proved to be far too good for their rivals in the Championship — and one moment, sprinkled with stardust, exemplified that last week.

Neves scored a goal for the ages in a 2-0 win over Derby at Molineux, teeing the ball up for himself 30 metres out before delivering a looping volley into the top corner. It showed just why the 21-year-old midfielder became the youngest Champions League captain of all time in 2015 when he skippered Porto against Maccabi Tel Aviv and also why the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea were reportedly interested in him before his surprise switch to Wolves.

Neves hopes his form earns him a place in Portugal's squad for the World Cup in Russia, and intends to stay with Wolves for their first season back in the Premier League since 2012.

"I am happy here and if it's possible I'd like to stay here for my first year in the Premier League," said Neves, who has won five caps for Portugal. "Honestly, I love to play here, I love the boys, I am really happy to play here, and I'm really happy to stay."

That must be music to the ears of Wolves supporters who saw their team plunge to back-to-back relegations in 2012 and '13 to end up in the third tier.

After that, they had four managers in four years — including Italian Walter Zenga and Paul Lambert — until the arrival in May 2017 of Santo, a former professional goalkeeper and a close friend and first-ever client of Mendes.

By then, Fosun had already showed its intentions by signing winger Helder Costa from Benfica for 13 million pounds. Others to arrive were striker Diogo Jota, on loan from Atletico Madrid, and former Benfica youth player Ivan Cavaleiro from Monaco.

Mendes' influence is clear and his links to Fosun date to 2015, when he agreed to sell a minority share of his firm to a subsidiary of the Chinese company. Fosun bought Wolves for 45 million pounds a year later, adding the club to its portfolio of investments.

Rival clubs have complained to the English Football League about the relationship between Wolves and Mendes.

"Jorge is an agent, just like any other," Thelwell said. "We've taken some of Jorge's clients but also taken clients from other agents. My perspective on it is we haven't broken any of the rules, we are very clear on that."

Wolves won three top-flight titles in the 1950s and the last of its four FA Cups in 1960. The fans believe the good times are returning, with full houses of 30,000 fans at Molineux this season testament to that.

Having won 29 of their 43 league games and lost only on penalties to runaway Premier League champion Manchester City in the League Cup, Wolves will take momentum — and likely some more high-profile signings — into next season.

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

By Steve Douglas, The Associated Press