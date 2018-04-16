Story's 3-run blast boosts Rockies past Pirates 6-2

PITTSBURGH — Trevor Story drilled a three-run home run, German Marquez pitched six effective innings and the Colorado Rockies kept their road surge going with a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Story bounced back from a miserable series in Washington by going 2 for 3 and driving in three runs, all of them coming when he sent a pitch from Steven Brault into the bleachers in left field with one out in the fourth at frigid and blustery PNC Park to break open a close game.

Charlie Blackmon added his team-leading seventh home run of the season for Colorado. The Rockies have won five of six overall and are 8-2 in their last 10 games away from Coors Field.

Marquez (1-1) held the Pirates without a hit until a one-out triple by Francisco Cervelli in the fifth. He left after six innings, giving up two runs, two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Brault (2-1) met his first serious bump since being thrust into the rotation as a stop-gap while Joe Musgrove deals with a strained right shoulder. The Rockies touched him for two runs in the first and he ran into trouble in the fourth after walking Ian Desmond and having Carlos Gonzalez line a single up the middle through the shift.

Enter Story, who came in hitting just .177, including 1 for 15 with 10 strikeouts during a series in Washington. Colorado put the runners in motion on a 2-2 count, but Story allowed his teammates to trot home after turning on Brault's slider.

Brault pitched a season-high six innings, allowing five runs, five hits and two walks with a strikeout.

Corey Dickerson extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the seventh for the Pirates. Colin Moran added a sacrifice fly, but the surprising Pirates cooled off a bit.

They weren't the only ones. The temperature was 36 degrees at first pitch, with the wind chill in the mid-20s. The Pirates announced a crowd of 8,958, the smallest to see a game at PNC Park since 2011.

TRAINER'S ROOM