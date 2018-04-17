LEADING OFF: Ohtani day, baseball in San Juan, DH in Toronto

A look at what's happening all around the majors Tuesday:

___

SHOWTIME

Shohei Ohtani makes his third major league start when the Los Angeles Angels (13-3) host David Price and the Red Sox (13-2) in a marquee matchup between the top two teams in the majors. Ohtani is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 13 innings on the mound. The two-way rookie sensation from Japan, also batting .367 with three homers and 11 RBIs, had his outing pushed back from Sunday because of a cold-weather postponement in Kansas City. Price (1-1, 2.40) pitches the opener of Boston's nine-game road trip. He left his last start Wednesday after feeling a "sensation" in his throwing hand.

PUERTO RICO HOMECOMING

The Twins and Indians begin a two-game series in Puerto Rico, a day after several players spent the off day with kids on the storm-ravaged island. Cleveland star Francisco Lindor went back to his first school in his hometown, and Minnesota pitcher Jose Berrios visited a children's hospital in San Juan with many of his teammates. Cleveland ace Corey Kluber (1-1, 1.57 ERA) will face Jake Odorizzi (1-0, 2.20) in the opener at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan.

THE CEILING IS THE ROOF

Here's how much all the wintry weather has wreaked havoc with the major league schedule early this season: Even though the Toronto Blue Jays play in a dome, their game against Kansas City was postponed Monday night after chunks of ice crashed down from the nearby CN Tower and punctured the roof at Rogers Centre. Following the first postponement in Toronto since 2001, the teams will play a doubleheader Tuesday. "If you come to a dome and get banged, something ain't right," Royals manager Ned Yost said.

The Blue Jays will be taking the field for the first time since Friday following a pair of postponements at Cleveland last weekend. Cold weather also wiped out Kansas City's scheduled home game Sunday against the Angels — two of six games around the majors to be postponed that day. There were three more postponements Monday.

G WHIZ