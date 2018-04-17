Mike Poulin's first NLL championship highlights 2017 accomplishments

During the National Lacrosse League season, Mike Poulin’s life consists of hopping on a plane for a weekend game or two. Whether it is to his team’s arena in Atlanta, or across the continent in Vancouver, his weekends are spent travelling and playing goalie for the Georgia Swarm.

And on weekdays, Poulin, a nominee for the 2017 K-W Athlete of the Year, is teaching the sport through his lacrosse school program, Empowered Lacrosse.

Poulin travels to elementary schools in Southwestern Ontario and runs classes and tells his story to introduce kids to the sport that brought him so much.

In fact, the 32-year-old’s lacrosse journey began when he was in school as well, after a classmate brought lacrosse sticks to St. Mark’s in Kitchener. Poulin, a Grade 3 student at the time, was playing hockey and baseball at the time, but admitted he wasn’t the best at the latter. After spending some recess time playing lacrosse, Poulin ended up impressing the Kitchener-Waterloo Braves, a rep. lacrosse team, at a tryout the next week and ended up playing goalie for them for the rest of the season.

He’s been a goalie ever since.

“It’s funny, you see a goalie, you picture them with big equipment on, people meet me, and I’m not the biggest guy, it’s a lot of training to stay in shape. Although we do wear a lot of equipment, we have to move a lot, and there’s a lot of running involved. Mostly, it’s just getting up and down, and over and across, and (be able to) last 60 minutes of a game. It’s a lot of endurance and strength training throughout the week, and staying nimble and flexible to jump around.”

Named a nominee for the Athlete of the Year award on April 12, Poulin called the honour “icing on the cake” after an outstanding season where his Swarm captured their first-ever NLL championship, the first of Poulin’s career. The Swarm, who moved to Georgia from Minnesota in 2015, beat the Saskatchewan Rush 2-0 in the best-of-three final series.

“To grind that long and to come close, and not get to the top, my career is at the pint where I’m now closer to the end than the beginning, you start to think that you’re never going to win a ring or championship. To finish off last year, we had the best regular season in the league, and undefeated playoffs. It really just was a Cinderella year for us, and for me personally to finally get (a ring), it was exciting.”

Poulin was born in Kitchener, but resides in Waterloo now. He is a graduate of Forest Heights Collegiate Institute as well as Conestoga College. He was also voted by his peers as the 2017 NLL teammate of the year. During that year, Poulin posted a 12-4 record while going 4-0 in the postseason as the Swarm captured their first title. He is in his 13th season in the NLL, having played for the Toronto Rock, Calgary Roughnecks, and Boston Blazers. He was named the 2012 NLL goaltender of the year as a member of the Roughnecks in 2017.

As of April 18, Poulin’s Swarm are 9-7 in the 2018 season. He also plays goalie for the Brooklin Redmen of Major Series Lacrosse, a six-team league based only in Canada.