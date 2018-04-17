Flyers needs scoreless Giroux to spark them against Penguins

That didn't stop Hakstol from mixing up his lines at practice Tuesday, when Sean Couturier was injured. There was no immediate word on his status.

The Flyers have hit these rough patches before, losing 10 straight games over November and December before bouncing back to land in the post-season.

"Our guys have been through similar situations," Hakstol said. "This one's just a little bit more elevated."

The Penguins will play Game 4 without Patric Hornqvist, who has a goal and two assists in the series and is out with an undisclosed injury. He was on the top line with Sidney Crosby in Game 3 and was third in the league in power-play goals this season. Hornqvist was checked from behind into the boards by Philadelphia's Andrew MacDonald in Game 3.

CLOSE IT OUT

Only four NHL teams have taken a 3-0 series lead like San Jose has over Anaheim and lost a best-of-seven series. The Sharks just happen to be one of them, having collapsed against the Los Angeles Kings four years ago in the first round. That's one reason why the Sharks head into Game 4 at home against the Ducks (10:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Golf Channel) with a sense of urgency to close out this series.

"Enough has happened in this room where I think we understand the challenges that still lie ahead of us," captain Joe Pavelski said. "We want a good start, we want to come out and put it on the line. We're going to have to earn this next game for sure."

The Sharks have controlled the series, outscoring Anaheim 14-3 following an 8-1 victory in Game 3. Anaheim allowed four power-play goals as the Ducks lost their composure as well as the game.

"I mean, we got to win a game," captain Ryan Getzlaf said. "Our focus has got to be to win that Game 4 and that's all we can do."

SPIRITED PRACTICE

Nashville turned up the intensity in practice Tuesday, complete with some light hitting and vigorous battles for the puck in front of goaltender Pekka Rinne.

This is a reason for the stepped-up pace: Being outscored by a 5-0 margin by Colorado in the first period of the series.

"Today was a perfect practice for that. It wasn't about easing into practice," said Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis, whose team leads the Avalanche 2-1 heading into Game 4 (10 p.m. EDT Wednesday, NBCSN). "It was about going full speed into practice right away. We need that to translate into the game."

Colorado went through an optional practice and had defenceman Samuel Girard on the ice wearing a non-contact sweater. He has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury.

TRUST THE ... PROGRESS?

Tampa Bay holds a 2-1 series lead over New Jersey headed into Game 4 (7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Golf Channel). But New Jersey's 5-2 win over the Lightning on Monday was at least a sign that the Devils should trust the ... progress?

The Devils are owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the same company that also owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. Team owner Josh Harris attended the 76ers' Game 2 loss in Philadelphia on Monday.

Under Harris' watch, his teams can orchestrate a turnaround. The 76ers, accompanied by the now-familiar "Trust The Process" slogan, went from 10 wins two seasons ago to 53 and the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference this year while the Devils made a stunning run from the worst team in the East to the post-season in a year.

All the Devils need is a catchphrase.

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press