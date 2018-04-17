Yankees put Kahnle on 10-day DL, recall Cessa

NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis.

The move was made, retroactive to Monday, before Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins. Kahnle is 1-0 with a 6.14 ERA in six appearances. With his velocity down this season, the right-hander has struck out nine and walked eight in 7 1/3 innings.

New York manager Aaron Boone said the club was awaiting results of an MRI but is optimistic a few days of rest will get Kahnle back on track.

To fill his spot, the Yankees recalled right-hander Luis Cessa from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Cessa was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday and penciled in to start for the RailRiders so he would stay stretched out enough to make an upcoming spot start for New York. But for now, he'll be available in the New York bullpen.