Cubs 1B Rizzo activated from 10-day DL

CHICAGO — Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after being sidelined by lower back tightness.

Rizzo was activated from the 10-day disabled list before Chicago's series opener against St. Louis. He was eligible to return on Monday, but the Cubs' game against the Cardinals was postponed because of poor weather.

It wasn't exactly ideal conditions for Rizzo's return, especially after being sidelined by a back issue. It was another cold, windy night in Chicago.

"It's unfortunate, but there's nothing you can really do about it," he said. "You just have fun with it, you have fun with the guys and you make the best of it."

While Rizzo was feeling good again, veteran utilityman Ben Zobrist was scratched with back tightness. Ian Happ replaced Zobrist in the leadoff spot and started in centre field, and Jason Heyward moved from centre to right.

Baseball has been hit hard by lousy April weather, wiping out several games. Rizzo advocated for a shorter season in an interview with ESPN 1000 earlier Tuesday, but said it was just his opinion.

"I also play first base, so I know my lane," he said.

Infielder/outfielder Efren Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Rizzo on the roster.

The matchup with the Cardinals was Rizzo's first game since April 5. He batted .107 (3 for 28) with a homer and three RBIs in his first six games this season.

