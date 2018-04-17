Fitzgerald still highly motivated entering his 15th season

Yet his importance in the locker room might supersede his performance on the field.

"He's the best teammate, the best guy, I've really ever been around," centre A.Q. Shipley said.

Wilks is Fitzgerald's fifth head coach in Arizona. The two have been spending time together. They were courtside at a recent NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

"Just from my short time around him, it would be difficult for you not to like him," Fitzgerald said. "Something would probably have to be wrong with you not to like him, honestly. I mean, he's so approachable, he's so down to earth. Honesty, integrity, all those things kind of come to mind when you talk to him."

Wilks, the defensive co-ordinator at Carolina before coming to Arizona, knows how fortunate he is to inherit a wide receiver who certainly seems headed to the Hall of Fame.

"I talk about this all the time with Larry," Wilks said, "a pillar of this community and really of the National Football League. And to have this guy on our team, to have him as a voice in that locker room, an extension of the coaches, that's huge."

Fitzgerald isn't sure what his role will be in the new offence installed by co-ordinator Mike McCoy. He's been studying the playbook so much he said he feels like he's in college again.

Fitzgerald insists he takes nothing for granted.

"Stature doesn't really get you anything," he said. "This is a prove-it business. Nobody cares what you did last year or the year before. That's in the history, that's in the past, so you're always trying to accomplish something new every day. That's my mindset."

In the meantime, Fitzgerald's annual celebrity charity softball game is this Saturday. He has an All-Star cast of participants, including star running back David Johnson.

But Johnson has been the butt of some severe criticism on Twitter from Fitzgerald for his lack of softball skill.

"Well, he stinks," Fitzgerald said. "D.J.'s bad at baseball. He's a great football player, a wonderful husband, unbelievable father, terrible baseball player."

Notes: Arians didn't believe in team stretching but, with music in the background, the team went through organized stretching drills on Tuesday. .... Wilks repeated the plan to bring quarterback Sam Bradford along slowly after his return from injury and has no timetable for when he will be a full participant.

By Bob Baum, The Associated Press