OHL: Katchouk powers Greyhounds past Attack

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Boris Katchouk scored a hat trick as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds sank the Owen Sound Attack 9-7 on Tuesday in Game 7 of their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Sault Ste. Marie will play the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL's Western Conference final.

Katchouk put away the power-play winner for the Greyhounds at 13:46 of the third period. Noah Carroll struck twice, Ryan Roth, Hayden Verbeek, Barrett Hayton and Taylor Raddysh also scored for Sault Ste. Marie.

Brett McKenzie and Sean Durzi had two goals apiece for Owen Sound. Jacob Friend, Jonah Gadjovich and Kevin Hancock also scored.