Realmuto shines in return, Marlins rout listless Yankees 9-1

NEW YORK — J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in four runs in his season debut after coming off the disabled list, leading Jarlin Garcia and the Miami Marlins to a 9-1 blowout of the sloppy New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Garcia (1-0) gave up one hit in five shutout innings, overcoming five early walks to win for the first time as a starter. Miguel Andujar doubled off the base of the left-centre wall with one out in the fifth off Garcia — who held the New York Mets hitless for six innings last week at home in his first major league start.

One night after a 12-1 loss in the Bronx, the last-place Marlins (5-12) turned the tables to split the two-game series. The listless Yankees committed two costly errors in the first two innings as Miami built a 4-0 lead and finished 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Slumping slugger Giancarlo Stanton struck out two more times and grounded into a double play, finishing 0 for 4 and drawing boos from Yankees fans again. Last year's NL MVP, traded to New York in the off-season as part of a payroll purge by new Marlins CEO and former Yankees captain Derek Jeter, went hitless in his first series against his former team.

Stanton is 3 for 35 (.086) with 20 strikeouts at home this season.

Realmuto broke open the game with a three-run homer off Masahiro Tanaka (2-2) in the fifth, and the Marlins went on to set a season high for runs. The athletic catcher had been sidelined by a bruised back since March 11.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly pulled Garcia after 77 pitches against the Mets last Wednesday, saying it was an easy decision because the 25-year-old lefty, a rookie reliever last season, never would have been left in long enough to finish the job.

Garcia was far less efficient this time, throwing only 48 of 92 pitches for strikes while earning his second career win. But he put together a streak of 10 1/3 hitless innings against New York teams and still hasn't given up a run as a big league starter.

Tayron Guerrero, Drew Steckenrider, Kyle Barraclough and Brad Ziegler finished the four-hitter. Andujar hit his first major league homer off Ziegler with two outs in the ninth, spoiling the shutout.

Tanaka was charged with seven runs, six earned, and eight hits in five innings. The errors raised the Yankees' total to 17 in 16 games.