Gonzalez wins again at Citi Field, Nationals beat Mets 5-2

NEW YORK — Gio Gonzalez improved to 11-1 at Citi Field, Trea Turner kept Washington in gear all game and the Nationals beat the New York Mets 5-2 Tuesday night.

A day after topping the Mets with an eighth-inning rally from a five-run deficit, the Nationals never trailed. Bryce Harper put them ahead early with a sacrifice fly and slumping Ryan Zimmerman hit a late RBI single for insurance.

The Mets, whose 12-3 start had matched the best in team history, lost back-to-back games for the first time under new manager Mickey Callaway.

Turner doubled twice, singled and walked, scoring two runs and stealing his major league-leading eighth base. The two-time NL East champion Nationals got back to .500 after an extended rough patch.

Gonzalez (2-1) has joked in the past about why he's done so well at the Mets' home — the tasty Latin food in the clubhouse, the novelty of watching planes fly overhead, the distinctive ballpark features.

But Gonzalez has said there's no real secret to his success at Citi Field. Probably, it's good pitching that has produced his 1.78 ERA in 16 starts at the stadium.

The Nationals seem to like the place, too, and are now a whopping 51-19 at the park since 2011.

Gonzalez was the only player on the field in short sleeves on a chilly, breezy night. He allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings, avoiding big trouble despite eight hits and two walks. Gonzalez also managed to knock down Wilmer Flores' line-drive single without it causing any damage.

Juan Lagares remained the lone nemesis for Gonzalez. Lagares went 2 for 2 with a walk and raised his career average against the lefty to .413 — Lagares' 19 hits are the most Gonzalez has given up to any batter.

Zack Wheeler (1-1) gave up three runs in six innings in his second start of the season. Hit hard by the Nationals in his final two spring training outings, he began in the year in the minors.