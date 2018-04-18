Grandal, Dodgers beat Padres 7-3 after Jansen's blown save

Kemp was the centerpiece of San Diego general manager A.J. Preller's wild shopping spree in the winter of 2014, acquired in a five-player trade with the Dodgers that sent Grandal to Los Angeles. That win-now approach with high-price veterans failed. Kemp was traded to Atlanta on July 30, 2016. The Braves dealt him to Los Angeles last December.

Dodgers starter Alex Wood almost got out of the sixth but was undone by his throwing error. He allowed a leadoff double to Carlos Asuaje and walked pinch-hitter Matt Szczur. Jose Pirela made the first out when he was hit by his dribbler in front of the plate. Freddy Galvis hit a comebacker to Wood, who tried to start a double play but threw wide of second base for an error that allowed Asuaje to score. Manager Dave Roberts brought on Tony Cingrani to strike out Hosmer and then summoned J.T. Chargois to strike out Renfroe.

Mitchell, obtained along with Headley from the New York Yankees on Dec. 12, has struggled with the Padres, although he did go six innings for the first time this season. He allowed three runs and five hits while striking out four and walking three. The Padres wanted him so badly that they agreed to take on Headley's $13 million salary for this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: OF Wil Myers, on the disabled list with a nerve irritation in his right arm, started a rehab assignment with Class A Lake Elsinore.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (1-1, 2.08) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday night.

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (1-1, 4.91) returns from his five-game suspension for throwing behind Colorado's Nolan Arenado on Wednesday, starting a brawl. Tyson Ross is pushed back to Friday night in Arizona.

