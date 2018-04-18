Santos suspends academy co-ordinator amid sexual assault case

SAO PAULO — Brazilian club Santos has suspended the co-ordinator of its soccer academy amid a sexual assault investigation.

Brazilian media report that 19-year-old Ruan Petrick Aguiar de Carvalho accused Ricardo Marco Crivelli, known as Lica, on Friday. Santos says the case that dates back to 2010.

Carvalho reportedly attempted to return to Santos but gave up after learning Lica still had a job with the club.

Santos says Lica "never had any stains in his long career in football."