Bautista, Braves agree to minor league deal

"I just think where we were going to be financially just wasn't going to make sense for him at the time," Anthopoulos said.

Even so, Anthopoulos remained interested and said Bautista liked what he had seen of the Braves this season. Anthopoulos said Bautista turned down more money from another team to sign with the Braves. Bautista has not seen much time at third base since 2011.

"A guy chooses to come to here rather than somewhere else, it's a good thing," he said. "He leaves money on the table, it's a good thing. It's flattering."

Anthopoulos said Bautista has been hitting and taking ground balls. Still there is no timetable for when Bautista can be expected to be ready to play in the minor leagues or Atlanta.

Bautista earned $18 million under a one-year deal with Toronto last season but put up subpar numbers for the second straight year, hitting .203 with 23 homers and 65 RBIs in 157 games. He batted .240 with 40 homers, 114 RBIs and 110 walks in 2015, then dropped to .234 with 22 homers and 69 RBIs in 116 games the following year.

Bautista became a free agent and was among several prominent players who remained unsigned over the winter.

He has hit at least 22 homers the last eight seasons, including a career-best 54 for the Blue Jays in 2010. He has four seasons with at least 100 RBIs.

Snitker was excited about the scouting report from Wednesday's workout.

"I've talked to the guys down there today who said the guy is in phenomenal shape," Snitker said. "A big workout. I'm sure he's going to be excited about getting back and playing."

