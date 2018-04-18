Barrow nets 1st Serie A goal to help Atalanta beat Benevento

MILAN — Teenager Musa Barrow netted his first Serie A goal to help Atalanta win 3-0 at last-place Benevento on Wednesday.

Barrow, who had been given his first start against Inter Milan this past weekend, was brought on at halftime and the 19-year-old doubled Atalanta's lead four minutes later after being set up by Marten de Roon.

Remo Freuler had scored Atalanta's opener in the 21st minute and Alejandro "Papu" Gomez sealed the result in the 67th.

Atalanta also missed a penalty a minute before getting its third, when De Roon slipped as he was about to take the spot kick and sent it into the stands.