Canadiens say forward Byron undergoes surgery

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens said forward Paul Byron had right shoulder surgery Wednesday.
The Canadiens added five-foot-nine, 162-pound Bryon's recovery period is expected to be six months. The operation was performed by Dr. William Levine in New York.
Bryon, 28, of Ottawa, had 20 goals and 15 assists in 82 games this season.
By The Canadian Press
