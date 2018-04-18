Machado's homer in 9th lifts Tigers over Orioles 6-5

DETROIT — Dixon Machado led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run, capping a wild final two innings and lifting the Detroit Tigers over the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Wednesday.

Detroit led 2-1 before each team scored three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. Baltimore's Luis Sardinas tied it with a solo shot off Shane Greene (1-0) in the top of the ninth, but then Machado hit a line drive off Pedro Araujo (1-2) that cleared the fence in left field for only the second homer of the infielder's big league career.

The game was moved from 6:40 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. in anticipation of bad weather. Although it was a sparse crowd, to say the least, the sun did come out, and those fans in attendance were treated to quite a few homers.

Miguel Cabrera went deep on his 35th birthday, and Jeimer Candelario and John Hicks also homered for Detroit. Hicks hit a three-run shot in the eighth that put the Tigers up 5-4.