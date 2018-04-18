Lions sign cornerback Raysean Pringle

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Raysean Pringle.
Detroit made the move Wednesday.
Pringle was part of practice squads in Jacksonville and Green Bay as an undrafted rookie. He played running back and wide receiver at Southern Utah.
By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
