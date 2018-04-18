Former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen entering NBA draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina forward and former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen is entering the NBA draft.

Bowen, who transferred to South Carolina after being suspended by Louisville amid a federal investigation into college basketball, won't hire an agent, according to a school spokeswoman and Bowen's attorney Jason Setchen.

He has not played a game with the Gamecocks since enrolling at South Carolina in January.

Setchen released a statement on Twitter, saying, "Brian is going to seek participation in NBA Combine without hiring an agent. Brian will remain enrolled at So. Carolina and will continue to work with compliance and NCAA."

The 6-foot-7 Bowen, from Saginaw, Michigan, transferred following his suspension from Louisville amid the federal probe after news of an alleged payment involving the Cardinals and his father to get him to join that school and has not been cleared by the NCAA to play since

Bowen has taken part in practices and participated during pregame warmups this season. He would have to sit out two semesters per NCAA transfer rules, if he is reinstated.

The federal complaint stated that Addidas representative James Gatto and others attempted to funnel $100,000 to a recruit's family to gain his commitment to play for Louisville. Bowen was not named in documents, but details made clear that investigators were referring to the freshman.

Bowen has denied knowledge of any payment.

He has until June 11 to withdraw from NBA draft consideration and return to school. He must still be reinstated by the NCAA, a process that South Carolina coach Frank Martin has said there is no rush in restoring Bowen's eligibility.

"Brian and his family want things done right," Martin said at a booster function earlier this week. "We want things done right."