Morrissey suspended one game for hit on Staal

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey has been suspended by the NHL for one game for cross-checking Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal.

The cross-check to Staal's neck happened in the first period of Winnipeg's 2-0 victory Tuesday. Morrissey had a hearing with the league's department of player safety on Wednesday.

No penalty was called on Morrissey and Staal finished the game.

The Jets lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. Game 5 goes Friday night in Winnipeg.