Bergeron one of three finalists for Selke

NEW YORK — Boston's Patrice Bergeron is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy announced by the NHL Wednesday night.

Sean Couturier of the Philadelphia Flyers and Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings are the other two up for the award given to the league's best defensive forward.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Selke Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists. The winner will be announced June 20, during the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Bergeron placed sixth in the NHL in face-off win percentage (57.3 per cent) and was a league-best 58.3 per cent while shorthanded. The 14th-year Bruin has four career Selke wins, tied for the all-time lead with Montreal Canadiens forward Bob Gainey, who took the Selke in each of the first four years it was presented from 1978 through 1981.