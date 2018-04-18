Red Bulls put focus on accommodating fans with special needs

Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch said the cause is "something that we care a lot about and our club's relationship with the de Grandpre family and Julia de Grandpre has meant that whenever we have this night that it is special and that it is fun. And any time we have Julia around it is exciting."

The Cavaliers worked with an Alabama-based non-profit KultureCity. According to co-founder Dr. Julian Maha, the organization has helped sports teams across the country with programs developed to help visitors with a range of sensory issues, including people who have PTSD or those who have had strokes.

"I have a non-verbal boy who is 10 years old, which was kind of the driving factor in doing this because he's a big sports fan. We started about two years ago and now fast-forward to two years later and we're in about 100 different venues. They vary from sports, from NFL to NBA to NHL, to concert venues, to museums, to aquariums, places all across the United States," Maha said.

Other NBA teams have followed the Cavs, including the Utah Jazz and the Sacramento Kings, who both recently opened sensory rooms with the help of KultureCity. Maha said not all teams have the space for such rooms, but there are other things they can provide, including bags that have noise-cancelling headphones and sensory toys.

The Seattle Seahawks, who started making similar bags available to kids in 2015, also provide a badge so that gameday staff can quickly identify kids who might need extra help. Last year, the NFL's Pro Bowl also put an emphasis on catering to fans with autism and their caregivers.

As parents of a child on the spectrum, de Grandpre said he and his wife debated whether to involve Julia in the Red Bulls' initiatives, but they wanted to be an example.

"We were open about what we deal with every day and hopefully it's helped make this event a success, helped raise awareness and helped a few families along the way," he said.

GAME OF THE WEEK: In addition to Saturday's match between the Red Bulls and the Fire, the Portland Timbers — coming off their first win of the season — host NYCFC on Sunday. NYCFC has won five games, more than any other team in the league. The Timbers were winless in their first five games, which were on the road because of construction at Providence Park.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Portland defender Alvas Powell earned Player of the Week honours after his goal and assist in the Timbers' 3-2 victory over Minnesota last weekend.

SPEAKING: Zlatan Ibrahimovic went on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show and said he'd be at the World Cup. But the LA Galaxy star didn't explicitly say he'd be playing for Sweden. "A World Cup without me wouldn't be a World Cup," he said.

By Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press