Mets rally for 9 runs in 8th inning to stun Nationals, 11-5

Howie Kendrick reached on an infield single for Washington in the first and Bryce Harper drew his 24th walk, most in the majors. Zimmerman, batting .121 at that point and struggling to make opponents pay for bypassing Harper, came through with a drive to left-centre off Steven Matz for his second home run of the season.

Matz steadied himself after a 33-pitch first inning and retired his final 10 batters. He was pulled for a pinch hitter in the fourth after throwing 74 pitches.

Cabrera doubled to open the fourth and scored on Gonzalez's single. Zimmerman had a chance to start an inning-ending double play, but his throwing error from first base allowed another run to score on Jose Lobaton's RBI grounder as the Mets cut it to 3-2.

After Mets pitchers retired 16 in a row, Zimmerman's leadoff triple in the seventh got past a diving Bruce in right field, and Moises Sierra followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

Zimmerman also hit a solo homer in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: 3B Anthony Rendon missed his fifth straight game with a bruised left big toe after a fouling a pitch off his foot last week. The team hopes to have Rendon back Friday in Los Angeles, manager Dave Martinez said. ... Pedro Severino started at catcher for the second consecutive game over Matt Wieters, who is nursing a sore wrist but was available off the bench. ... All-Star 2B Daniel Murphy, rehabbing from right knee surgery, got five at-bats during an extended spring training game Tuesday and was scheduled to play there again Wednesday, according to Martinez.

Mets: Cespedes fouled a pitch off his left leg in the third inning and left foot in the eighth. He was shaken up both times, but stayed in the game. ... Rather than going to the team's complex in Florida to begin throwing this week, RHP Anthony Swarzak (strained left oblique) will remain in New York receiving treatment when the Mets hit the road, perhaps an indication the reliever isn't healing as fast as hoped. ... LHP Jason Vargas (broken right hand) will be examined Saturday. ... C Travis d'Arnaud had Tommy John surgery Tuesday as planned.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Following a day off, three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (3-1, 1.33 ERA) pitches Friday night at Dodger Stadium against the defending NL champions.

Mets: Begin a 10-game road trip Thursday night that takes them to Atlanta, St. Louis and San Diego. The only big league club still unbeaten on the road this season, New York is 6-0 away from home for the first time in team history. RHP Matt Harvey (0-1, 4.80) starts the opener of a four-game series against the NL East rival Braves.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press