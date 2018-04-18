Kucherov leads way as Lightning take 3-1 lead over Devils

"He's normally the one dancing around guys," said linemate J.T. Miller, who scored the other Lightning goal and had two assists. "I couldn't believe it was him. I was right behind him and that's a big-league hit right there. That's the type of player he is. He's competitive and he wants to win really bad."

Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped three breakaways in making 27 saves as the Lightning bounced back from a 5-2 loss.

"Vasy made some great saves, especially early on the game with a couple of breakaways," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. "That calmed us down a bit and I thought we played a great third period."

Kyle Palmieri scored on a 5-on-3 advantage for the Devils, who are back in the playoffs for the first time since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2012. It was the only time they beat Vasilevskiy, whose 44 wins in the regular season shared the league lead with Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck.

"We were picked to finish last in the East and last in the Metro," Devils defenceman Ben Lovejoy said. "This is a spot we are comfortable. We are comfortable being the underdog. We need to go out and win one game in Tampa. We need to go out and play our best game."

Kucherov broke a 1-all tie with 4:58 left in the period. Defenceman Brayden Coburn sent a pass from the left boards that hit off Devils' defenceman Damon Severson. Kucherov collected the loose puck right in front and put it high into the net for his third goal of the series. He would ice the game with an empty-net goal with 1:08 to go.

The Lightning had tied it at 11:30 of the opening period on a great rush. Stamkos fed Kucherov entering the zone and he found Miller on the left side for a shot over Schneider's shoulder.

Cory Conacher appeared to give Tampa Bay the lead with 7:39 left in the period, but the goal was overturned when a review found the Lightning were offside.

For the first time in the series, the Devils scored first with Palmieri converting from the left circle with the Lightning playing two men short at 8:23 of the first.

Alex Killorn got the first penalty at 7:47 with a hook and 25 seconds later Cedric Paquette tripped Taylor Hall. Eleven seconds later, New Jersey had its second 5-on-3 goal in two games.

NOTES: Lightning D Ryan McDonagh appeared in his 100th NHL playoff game. ... This is the first time Schneider has had consecutive starts since Jan. 22-23. ... There were no lineup changes for Game 4. ... Vatanen has been leading the Devils in time on ice in the series, averaging 23:23. ... Tampa Bay was 5 of 9 on the power play in the first three games. They were 0 for 5 in Game 4. They killed off 6 of 7 Devils' power plays.

