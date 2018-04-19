Twins beat Indians 2-1 in 16 innings in Puerto Rico

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson singled in Marcus Semien with two outs in the 14th inning, lifting Oakland to the wild victory.

The A's trailed 6-1, 9-4 and 10-8, then gave up a tying run in the ninth before scoring the winning run off James Shields (1-1) five innings later.

The teams combined for 33 hits and 18 walks —12 by Chicago pitchers — in a game that lasted 5 hours and 48 minutes.

Semien singled with two outs in the 14th and stole second. After Shields walked Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis, Olson lined an 0-1 pitch deep to left, and Nicky Delmonico watched it go over his head.

Lou Trivino (1-0) pitched three innings for his first major league win.

TIGERS 6, ORIOLES 5

DETROIT (AP) — Dixon Machado led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run, capping a wild final two innings and lifting Detroit to the win.

Detroit led 2-1 before each team scored three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. Baltimore's Luis Sardinas tied it with a solo shot off Shane Greene (1-0) in the top of the ninth, but then Machado hit a line drive off Pedro Araujo (1-2) that cleared the fence in left field for only the second homer of the infielder's big league career.

Miguel Cabrera went deep on his 35th birthday, and Jeimer Candelario and John Hicks also homered for Detroit.

ASTROS 7, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and Houston broke it open with six runs in the seventh.

Cole (2-0) struck out five, ending a string of double-digit strikeout games at three. He was charged with an unearned run and five hits.

The Astros sent 11 batters to the plate in their biggest-scoring inning of the season off Mike Leake (2-1) and relievers Nick Vincent and James Pazos.

BREWERS 2, REDS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee centre fielder Christian Yelich returned from the disabled list and made a snazzy sliding catch on a fly ball that deflected off the glove of left fielder Hernan Perez.

Zach Davies (1-2) allowed three hits over 6 1/3 innings to win for the first time in four starts this season, and Eric Thames hit a two-run homer.

Jacob Barnes finished with two hitless innings for his second save as the Brewers won consecutive home games for the first time this season.

Thames homered on a slider from Tyler Mahle (1-3) in the third inning.

BLUE JAYS 15, ROYALS 5

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run homer, and Toronto routed Kansas City to complete a three-game sweep.

Toronto (12-5) is off to its best start since 2009. Kansas City (3-13) has lost eight in a row.

Curtis Granderson connected for his ninth career grand slam in Toronto's six-run eighth. J.A. Happ (3-1) pitched six innings to win his third straight start.

Kansas City's Ian Kennedy (1-2) allowed six runs, four earned, and eight hits in five innings.

BRAVES 7, PHILLIES 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Ryan Flaherty homered and drove in four runs, Brandon McCarthy outpitched Vince Velasquez and Atlanta beat Philadelphia.

McCarthy (3-0) allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Flaherty's three-run homer off Velasquez (1-2) gave Atlanta a 3-1 lead in the fifth. The Phillies got within one in the seventh before Dansby Swanson's homer off Edubray Ramos in the bottom of the inning put Atlanta ahead 4-2. Flaherty added a run-scoring single in the Braves' three-run eighth.

Velasquez allowed three runs in six innings.

RAYS 4, RANGERS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Faria won for the first time since last July 25, allowing one run over six innings to lead Tampa Bay over Cole Hamels and Texas.

Faria (1-1) struck out six and walked one. He had been 0-4 in eight starts and two relief appearances since beating Baltimore.

Hamels (1-3) gave up two hits through five scoreless innings before the Rays rallied to take a 3-1 in the sixth. Denard Span's RBI double with one out in the seventh chased Hamels, who allowed four runs and seven hits.

Alex Colome got his fourth save despite allowing Drew Robinson's RBI single in the ninth.

PIRATES 10, ROCKIES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sean Rodriguez hit a two-run homer that backed Chad Kuhl and helped Pittsburgh avoid a three-game sweep.

Josh Bell drove in three runs and David Freese added a two-run double as Pittsburgh improved to 8-0 in day games. Adam Frazier had three of Pittsburgh's 13 hits and backup catcher Elias Diaz added two hits.

Colorado's Kyle Freeland (0-3) cruised through the first three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth. He was charged with five runs, six hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

Kuhl (2-1) allowed Chris Iannetta's solo home run in the third but otherwise kept Colorado's struggling offence in check. Kuhl struck out four and walked three while giving up four hits.

