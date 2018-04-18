Crosby helps Penguins beat Flyers 5-0 for 3-1 series lead

PHILADELPHIA — Sidney Crosby scored his fifth goal of the series and became the Pittsburgh Penguins' career post-season points leader in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

The Penguins lead the first-round playoff series 3-1 as its shifts to Pittsburgh for Game 5.

Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for his second shutout of the series and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins are a win away from playing in the second round for the 11th time in the last 12 seasons.

Crosby scored in the second period for a 4-0 lead and passed Pittsburgh owner and Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for most playoff points with 173. Crosby and the Penguins followed a 7-0 Game 1 win and a 5-1 Game 3 victory with another dominant outing.