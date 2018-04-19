Future uncertain at Borussia Dortmund ahead of crunch games

BERLIN — After another difficult season for Borussia Dortmund, Peter Stoeger has yet to show he can revitalize a club still missing the charisma of Juergen Klopp.

Despite stabilizing the team after taking over as coach from the fired Peter Bosz in December, Stoeger has come in for criticism for some lifeless performances. Last weekend's Ruhr derby defeat to Schalke in Gelsenkirchen increased the pressure ahead of another potentially decisive clash on Saturday when Bayer Leverkusen visits.

Third-place Leverkusen leads Dortmund on goal difference with four rounds of the Bundesliga remaining, and another loss would leave Stoeger's side vulnerable to being overtaken in the last qualification place for the Champions League.

Stoeger's contract is up at the end of the season. The Austrian's tenure will be judged on reaching Europe's top competition, but even finishing among the league's top four may not be enough to convince Dortmund's management to keep him.

"We have these four games left. It's about the Champions League and focusing on that - not on individuals," Stoeger said this week.

"The club has time to react. I'm not making any pressure, not making any stress. If we get to the Champions League everything is fine, regardless of how it carries on."

Stoeger was criticized for his demeanour during Sunday's defeat in Gelsenkirchen, where he suffered in comparison to Schalke's Domenico Tedesco. Tedesco was animated on the sideline, urging his team on, and he joined fans to celebrate the derby win. Stoeger, in contrast, showed little passion as he watched glumly with his hands in his pockets.

Many fans still fondly remember the passion of Juergen Klopp on the sideline as Dortmund won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

It's been two months since Dortmund won back-to-back games. Though Stoeger has lost only two of his 15 league games in charge, the manner of those defeats has raised questions about his handling of the team.

Dortmund's meek showing in Munich, where the side was routed 6-0 by Bayern, and the 2-0 loss to Schalke showed there is still much work to be done before the team can think of challenging for the title again.