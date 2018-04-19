Whitecaps look to end two-game skid

"He's going to come in, he's going to try to do that same role, be the same guy Kei has been for us," said Nerwinski. "We think he can be.

"Anthony is a big, strong guy. He can hold the ball up, he has shown that in training. He likes to shoot."

Besides Blondell, the Whitecaps will look for some offence from forward Brek Shea. The lanky Texan has scored three goals this year, all on the road. Six of his seven goals for the Whitecaps in MLS play have come on the road, including four as a substitute.

Sporting KC leads the Western Conference with 14 points and are unbeaten in six matches. Kansas City leads the West with 14 goals scored but has allowed 11, the same amount as Vancouver.

Midfielder Felipe Gutierrez is one of MLS's leading scorers with five goals while forward Daniel Salloi has three assists.

Kansas City coach Peter Vermes said his steam can't afford to make any mistakes against an opportunistic Vancouver side.

"They are really quick on the counter," Vermes told the Sporting KC website. "They are a very aggressive team going forward. If you're not good with the ball, that’' where you can get exposed big time.

"What is important for us, we have to be good with the ball. We can't give up the ball in critical areas of the field. If we do they have a lot of pace, a lot of power on their team that is hungry to get the goal quickly."

Vancouver (3-3-1) is third in the West. The Whitecaps' 10 points leaves them tied with the L.A. Galaxy, who have played one less game.

The Whitecaps offence looked very pedestrian and didn't generate much excitement against LAFC. Frustrated fans booed the home team after the game.

"I think it was fair," said goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic. "The fans didn't get what they deserved. Even if we play at 95 per cent I don't think that’s good enough."

The loss against LAFC was the first time in 40 MLS games where the Whitecaps lost back-to-back matches.

Nerwinski said the team isn't happy with the recent results but there is no sense of alarm in the dressing room.

"There is no panic," he said. "It just didn't go our way that game.

"We were upset how we played. We want to make the fans happy. We are going to come back out and hopefully get some road points."

