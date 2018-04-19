Italy to face Saudi Arabia in friendly next month

ROME — Italy will play World Cup qualifier Saudi Arabia in St. Gallen, Switzerland on May 28.

While four-time champion Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades, Saudi Arabia will play in the tournament for the first time since 2006.

Saudi Arabia will face host Russia in the opening match of the World Cup on June 14.

The friendly at Kybunpark Stadium will mark the first time Italy faces Saudi Arabia.