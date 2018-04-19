Lennox Lewis opening up boxing camp for Waterloo Region

Lennox Lewis was in his old stomping grounds this week, announcing the opening of a youth boxing camp in the Waterloo Region.

The former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world is starting up a League of Champions boxing camp for underprivileged youth in the Waterloo Region.

Lewis and his wife, Violet, along with the Region of Waterloo Boxing Academy’s Rick Cadilha, announced the free camp, which will be held at the boxing Academy’s home gym at Activa, as well as the adjacent St. Mary’s High School.

“I think that it’s huge Lennox came back. Again, it’s definitely going to help boxing locally, but the primary goal is to help kids locally,” Cadilha said. “And boxing is just a minor part of it. I think it’s awesome Lennox is giving back to the community, and secondary, back to the boxing community.”

The program will run from July 23-29, and will include breakfasts and lunch. The camp will be looking for sponsors to help foot the cost, which will be approximately $25,000, with the majority weight of that being food.

Community centres in the region will be used as pickup and drop-off points for the kids, who will range from the ages nine to 17. Bus transportation will be provided from the centres which include Paulander, Chandler-Mowat, Chicopee, Victoria Hills, and Country Hills. The community centres will also help select kids for the program. In addition, there is an application process, which will be open in about two weeks at www.locfoundation.org.

“Our main thrust is to inspire the next generation of champions by utilizing boxing and combining life skills,” Violet said. “We engage with boxing, but our main [goal] is to make sure our participants become successful in whatever career they choose.”

The camp was previously held in Jamaica, where the Lewis’s said it was a very big success. Demand continues to grow as there have been requests from the United States as well as the United Kingdom, Lennox’s birthplace, for camps.

Lennox was however adamant that Kitchener, where he moved when he was 12 years old in 1977, came first as the starting model.

“What we really target is behavioural change models, so what we’ve seen in the last two years in all our programs, are that all our participant have exhibited change in their behaviour,” Violet said of the camp’s run in Jamaica. “And those are monitored by their school guidance councillors and their dean of discipline.”