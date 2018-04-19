Ultimate moment for K-W Athlete of the Year nominee Dan Benvenuti

Joined by his wife and two boys, ultimate Frisbee player Dan Benvenuti couldn’t wipe the smile off his face at the nomination ceremony for the K-W Athlete of the Year.

An employee at BlackBerry, Benvenuti took up the growing sport in 2017, and clearly picked up things fast, joining 11 other illustrious candidates for the 20th edition of the regional award that has previously been won by NHL Hall of Famer Scott Stevens, boxers Lennox Lewis and Mandy Bujold, among others.

“It’s amazing, the sport of ultimate is kind of growing, it’s a fledgling sport,” said Benvenuti, a graduate of the University of Waterloo. “It’s fantastic to get recognized at this level.

“My wife (Courtney) was playing, and I would play pickup with her team. Honestly, I got sucked into the sport because it’s just so much fun, the people who play have just a terrific attitude, and it’s fabulous to play.

The 36-year-old played three in different versions of ultimate in 2017; beach, indoor and the most commonly-played version, outdoor “grass” ultimate.

Benvenuti, a Kitchener resident, played the role of captain for Team Canada at the World Championship of Beach Ultimate in 2017 in France, where he led them to a silver-medal finish. Benvenuti has competed on the local, provincial, national and international levels in the early stages of his participation in the sport, which is self-officiated.

Ultimate doesn’t simply require accurate throws and good hands to catch, but elite stamina, as tournaments can consist of even eight games over two days, Benvenuti said. Benvenuti was a member of the Waterloo Warriors soccer team during his time at the university, and he added the sprinting speed and endurance associated with it transfers well over to ultimate. He also played hockey and baseball growing up.

“You need to be able to play that many games. The attitudes of the people that play the game are fantastic.”

Benvenuti’s boys, Cooper, six, and Deacon, four, already play a bit of Frisbee, and accompany their parents to their tournaments.

“For my personal goals, it’s just to stay fit, stay at the level I’m at and in terms of overall team goals, it’s just to keep a cohesive team that is spirited and playing at a high level of competition.”