Bombers won't have element of surprise in '18

WINNIPEG — Quarterback Matt Nichols and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers no longer have the element of surprise in the West Division.

In a conference call, Nichols said he expects the Bombers to be marked men in 2018 after compiling a combined 23-13 record over the last two years, reaching the CFL playoffs both times.

Winnipeg finished tied with Edmonton for second in the ultra-competitive West Division last season with 12-6 records but the Eskimos beat the Blue Bombers 39-32 in the conference semifinal.

After posting an 11-7 mark in 2016, Winnipeg's season ended with a heartbreaking 32-31 decision to the B.C. Lions in the conference semifinal.