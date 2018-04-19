Coaches, players reminisce about late Waterloo receiver Lam Diing

When Lam Diing joined the Kitchener-Waterloo Predators, he had little to no experience playing the game.

Diing had reached out to Kevin Horn, who was the head coach of the Predators at the time in 2012, to see if he could try out for the team despite his lack of experience.

“He showed up, and he was six-foot-four, super fast, and I was like yeah, we can find a spot for you,” Horn fondly recalled. “He definitely had the physical attributes, what he really needed to work on was the technical stuff.”

Diing was constantly working on the craft, specifically receiver coaches to hone in on the ins and outs of the games.

Fatally stabbed last weekend at just 23, Diing grew from no football experience and raw talent into a wide receiver with many post-secondary options after his time with the Predators and Eastwood Rebels football team. Diing chose to stay local and decided to play for the Waterloo Warriors. He caught seven catches for 89 years in his third and final year for the Warriors.

"Lam just always had this big goofy smile on his face, no matter if we were having a bad game, or tough day, whatever," said Diing's teammate with the Predators and Warriors, Brandon Loewen.

Loewen and Ding have been teammates for seven years so Loewen, a receiver as well for Waterloo, has seen the growth of Diing.

"When we got to university football, Lam had put in a lot of really hard work. In his first year, Lam was already getting significant playing time. [He] just kept improving a crazy amount."

Horn, who was involved in the Predators organization from 2012-2014, said Diing joined the Predators in Grade 12, and spent two seasons with the squad, developing from the bottom of the depth chart to the Predators’ No. 1 offensive threat.

“We weren’t sure we were going to play him, and then the season went on, he was putting in so much and he was doing so well, so we kept on giving him more and more opportunities," said Horn. "He just kept taking them and doing so well with them, and running with them- by the end of the first year going into his second year with us — he was our main target."