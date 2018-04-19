Yankees' Kahnle to miss several weeks with tendinitis

NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle will be shut down for 10 days and likely miss a few weeks after being diagnosed with biceps and shoulder tendinitis.

New York manager Aaron Boone revealed the diagnosis Thursday before a game against Toronto. Kahnle had an MRI this week that revealed the tendinitis. The right-hander was placed on the disabled list Tuesday.

Kahnle is 1-0 with a 6.14 ERA in six appearances. With his velocity down this season, he has struck out nine and walked eight in 7 1/3 innings.

The 28-year-old was 1-1 last season with a 2.70 ERA for New York in 32 games after being acquired from the White Sox in July. He's part of a deep Yankees bullpen that's underperformed, ranking 23rd in the majors with a 4.48 ERA entering Thursday.