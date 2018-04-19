New Bears offence an eye-opener for QB Mitchell Trubisky

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can see a huge difference after only three days running new coach Matt Nagy's offence.

There's more to it than just the system for Trubisky, as the Bears ended their first minicamp under Nagy on Thursday with a greater knowledge of an offence they hope eventually elevates them from the depths of the NFC North.

"Just having a bunch of brilliant offensive minds around me, I'm just getting a lot of information," Trubisky said. "I'm trying to be a sponge, and it's been a lot of fun working with those guys and learning as much as I can these last three days."

It all caused Trubisky to remark: "I feel like these last three days, I've been coached more than I ever have."

The Bears finished 30th on offence and have been ranked in the bottom half of NFL offences three of the past four seasons. Coach John Fox was fired after going 5-11 in his third season, with Trubisky starting the final 12 games of his rookie year.

Now Trubisky learns from Nagy, who brought along a reputation for offensive innovation after serving as Kansas City offensive co-ordinator under coach Andy Reid.

"They do a great job teaching it, and it's not only me — all the other positions know the whys of the offence so everybody will be on the same page," Trubisky said. "We'll all have answers and we'll be able to click as an offence because everybody knows our jobs and what we're looking for."

With wide receiver Allen Robinson missing all of minicamp recovering from last year's torn ACL, Trubisky threw extensively to wide receivers Kevin White, Bennie Fowler and Taylor Gabriel, and new tight end Trey Burton.

Trubisky felt comfortable running an offence emphasizing run-pass options, largely because he ran something similar in college at North Carolina.

"You've got the RPO game, the play-action, the quick dropback, getting the ball out quick, stuff I've done in my past from high school to North Carolina," Trubisky said. "And then you've got the West Coast, pro-style concepts grooved in with that.