Charlie Morton dominant as Astros silence Mariners 9-2

SEATTLE — Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, Jose Altuve hit a three-run double and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 9-2 on Thursday.

After losing the series opener, the Astros won their third straight behind another impressive pitching performance. Morton allowed singles to Robinson Cano, Mitch Haniger and Nelson Cruz, and otherwise baffled Seattle's lineup. In the four-game series, Houston's starters dominated with none of the four allowing more than two earned runs.

Morton (3-0) was the best of the four. Mixing a fastball that was still in the mid-90s in the seventh inning with a good curveball, Morton struck out eight and walked none. He retired 15 straight between Haniger's one-out single in the second inning and Cruz's broken bat hit in the seventh. Morton didn't allow a runner to reach second base.

Altuve's two-out double in the fifth capped an inning in which defence didn't help starter Marco Gonzales. Kyle Seager's error on Alex Bregman's grounder to third started the inning, and Marwin Gonzalez followed with a line drive single off Seager's glove. Josh Reddick drove in one run on a shallow pop up that fell in the outfield, but rather than let Gonzales (1-2) finish the inning, Seattle manager Scott Servais went to reliever Dan Altavilla to face the top of Houston's order.