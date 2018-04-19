Doughty, Hedman, Subban nominated for Norris

NEW YORK — Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings, Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators were named the three finalists for the James Norris Memorial Trophy on Thursday.

The award is given by the NHL "to the defence player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

Doughty led the NHL in total time on ice (2,200:31) and average time on ice (26:50) while anchoring a Los Angeles defence that allowed a League-low 203 goals. He also set a career high and ranked seventh among NHL defencemen with 10 goals and 50 assists.

Hedman shared first place among NHL defencemen with a career-high 17 goals, tied for the second-most in one season by a Lightning blueliner (behind Dan Boyle: 20 in 2006-07). He also ranked fifth among League defencemen with 63 points, becoming the first defenceman in team history to top 60 points in multiple seasons (16 56-72 in 2016-17).