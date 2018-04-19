Diamondbacks' Owings injured in collision with Pollock

PHOENIX — Arizona right fielder Chris Owings has left the Diamondbacks' game against the San Francisco Giants after colliding with centre fielder A.J. Pollock.

Owings was injured in the third inning Thursday night on a long fly to the gap in right-centre by Joe Panik.

Owings slid to make the catch and appeared to get hit on the head by Pollock's knee. An athletic trainer ran out to attend to Owings, who walked slowly back to the dugout to applause from the home fans.

He was replaced by Jarrod Dyson.