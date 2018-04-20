Scores and Schedule

Sports 01:50 AM

Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Boston 3 Toronto 1

(Boston leads series 3-1)

Washington 4 Columbus 1

(Series tied 2-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

Texas 4 Ontario 3 (OT)

(Texas leads series 1-0)

Tucson 4 San Jose 2

(Tucson leads series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Philadelphia 128 Miami 108

(Philadelphia leads series 2-1)

New Orleans 119 Portland 102

(New Orleans leads series 3-0)

Golden State 110 San Antonio 97

(Golden State leads series 3-0)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 13 Baltimore 8

Houston 9 Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 3

Boston 8 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 5

Philadelphia 7 Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 12 N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 12 Miami 3

Arizona 3 San Francisco 1

---

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

(Pittsburgh leads series 3-1)

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

(Winnipeg leads series 3-1)

Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

(Nashville leads series 3-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

W-B/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Ontario at Texas, 8 p.m.

(Texas leads series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

(Toronto leads series 2-0)

Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

(Boston leads series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Bauer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 2-1) at Detroit (Norris 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 0-0) at Oakland (Graveman 0-3), 10:05 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1), 7:35 p.m.

Miami (Richards 0-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Ross 2-1) at Arizona (Koch 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

---

MLS

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

