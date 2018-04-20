Germany to host Peru in friendly game in September

FRANKFURT — Germany will host Peru in a friendly in Sinsheim on Sept. 9, three days after playing France in its opening game of the new Nations League in Munich.

German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel says "we want to make another good impression in both these home games ahead of the awarding of Euro 2024, and to show UEFA how enthusiastic we are about football, how welcoming and how open to the world we are."

UEFA will announce the host of the 2024 European Championship on Sept. 24.

