CFL: No team exceeded salary cap in 2017

TORONTO — The CFL announced Friday all nine of its teams were under the $5.15-million salary cap in 2017.
As a result, the order of the league's annual draft May 3 is unaffected. The Montreal Alouettes currently hold the first pick overall.
The CFL's salary cap for 2018 will increase to $5.2 million.
By The Canadian Press
