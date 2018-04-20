Matches set for Canada-Ukraine Fed Cup tie

MONTREAL — Francoise Abanda will face Lesia Tsurenko and Eugenie Bouchard will take on Kateryna Bondarenko in the opening singles matches of Canada's Fed Cup tie against Ukraine.

The best-of-five event opens Saturday on an indoor hardcourt at IGA Stadium.

Abanda and Bouchard will switch opponents for singles matches on Sunday, while Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Bianca Andreescu of Richmond Hill, Ont., will play doubles if a fifth and deciding match is needed.

The winning country stays in World Group II in 2019 while the loser drops into zonal play.