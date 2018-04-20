Jimmie Johnson has long career ahead to sell to sponsors

Johnson has matured from the rookie who did the things young men just becoming famous sometimes do. Like the time he broke his wrist but lied about how it happened so he didn't have to tell Lowe's or team owner Rick Hendrick he was surfing on top of a golf cart during a rowdy outing with his friends. He still has fun, but now he runs triathlons, takes team members mountain biking in the woods and will do anything to get a workout in.

Alas, he is mired in the longest losing streak of his Cup career: 31 races stretching back almost a year. He turns 43 in September and has two years remaining on his Hendrick contract; there might be another short NASCAR contract after that.

"I've got a handful of years in Cup," he said, leaving himself wiggle room regarding just how many. "If we can find the right sponsor to transition from full-time NASCAR ... I mean, I can't stop racing. I'm always going to be racing something. I'm going to step down from the NASCAR merry-go-round at some point, but I've got a bucket list."

Johnson got to thinking after a chance encounter in January with two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, who is on a quest to race in the top events around the world. Alonso entered the Indianapolis 500 last year, led laps, but failed to finish after his engine blew.

What about the Indianapolis 500, the race he most admired as a child but has been barred from racing by his wife?

"I like those halos in Formula One. Those could get me a little closer to that race," Johnson said.

For now, Johnson remains firmly committed to himself and pursuit of a record eighth championship.

But he knows what he is up against.

There has been a total rebuild at Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet rolled out a new Camaro. Johnson blames neither the car nor his young new teammates for his struggles. He has used this period to take on a bigger role and fill the shoes of four-time champion Jeff Gordon.

Johnson sought help from former NFL player Leonard Wheeler, who is now a performance coach, and he learned how to better communicate with crew chief Chad Knaus.

"I'm one that clams up and gets quiet when things get tough, and Chad can make things tough," Johnson said. "I found that the team doesn't need me to be quiet and the team suffers from it, so I've made some huge strides in growth in that department."

A swimmer, diver and water polo player in high school, Johnson realized he did best in a locker-room environment, which doesn't exist in racing. He has learned to recognize what triggers Knaus and come to understand how to confront each issue.

At the end of last season, he said, he was so shut down that he and Knaus were not discussing problems. Crew members began whispering about friction and "it was just toxic," Johnson said.

"I know I am going to flourish and do a better job and be who I need to be in that type of (locker-room) environment, so I am going to create it," Johnson said.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press