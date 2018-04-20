Syracuse guard Tyus Battle to enter name in NBA draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tyus Battle will enter his name in the NBA draft, but he's not hiring an agent.

That's according to the school's official Twitter account.

Battle had been mulling his decision since the Orange were eliminated by Atlantic Coast Conference rival Duke in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Battle had a standout sophomore season. He led the nation in minutes and the Orange in scoring (19.2), which earned him a second-team All-ACC selection. His 712 points were the most for a sophomore in school history.