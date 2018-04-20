Ex-Packer Ahman Green avoids jail; abuse charge dismissed

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green avoided jail time under a plea agreement in which a felony child-abuse charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation.
The 41-year-old Green on Thursday pleaded no contest to criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Prosecutors amended the child-abuse charge to a nonabuse charge of damage to property.
Court documents show Green was arrested at his home in June after a report he had struck his daughter in the head. Green says in a statement he entered the plea to spare his daughter the emotional trauma of trial.
Green is the Packers' career rushing leader with 8,322 yards.
By The Associated Press
