Friday's Games

Sports 04:37 PM

Friday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

(Pittsburgh leads series 3-1)

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

(Winnipeg leads series 3-1)

Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

(Nashville leads series 3-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (best-of-five)

W-B/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Ontario at Texas, 8 p.m.

(Texas leads series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m.

(Toronto leads series 2-0)

Boston at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

(Boston leads series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 3 Kansas City 2 (10 innings)

Cleveland (Bauer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 2-1) at Detroit (Norris 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 0-0) at Oakland (Graveman 0-3), 10:05 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1), 7:35 p.m.

Miami (Richards 0-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Finnegan 0-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Ross 2-1) at Arizona (Koch 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

---

MLS

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

---

By The Canadian Press

